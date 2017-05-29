JOBS
Pirates fall to Mets


Published: Sun, May 28, 2017 @ 11:51 p.m.

Polanco homers for Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matt Harvey pitched one-run ball over six innings to win his second straight start, and the New York Mets beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-2 on Sunday night.

The one-time Mets ace, hampered by injuries and off-field issues the last two seasons, scattered six hits, struck out four and walked two. Harvey (4-3) beat the San Diego Padres on Tuesday when he allowed two runs in five innings and has consecutive victories for the first time since winning his first two starts of the season.

Harvey had failed to pitch more than 5 1/3 innings in his previous five starts, in which he had a combined 21 walks in 25 1/3 innings.

Gregory Polanco led off the second inning with his third home run to open the scoring but that was the only run the Pirates managed off Harvey.

Tyler Glasnow (2-4) was tagged for five runs in five innings.

