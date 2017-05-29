Memorial Day events as submitted to The Vindicator. All events are Monday, the holiday.

MAHONING COUNTY

Austintown: American Legion Post 301 Memorial Day Parade, 10:30 a.m., starts on Idaho Road and proceeds to Fitch High School, 4560 Falcon Drive. Ceremony will take place in front of the high school following the parade.

Boardman: 113th Memorial Day Parade and Service. Parade at 10 a.m. starting at Boardman Center Intermediate School, 7410 Market St., and proceeding to Boardman Park. Service will immediately follow.

Campbell: Service at Campbell Memorial High School, 280 Sixth St., 10:30 a.m. Six people honored from American Legion Post 560. Refreshments immediately afterward in the Community Center at Roosevelt Park.

Canfield: 95th annual Canfield Memorial Day Services, 10 a.m. at the Gazebo on the Village Green. Featured speaker is Richard “Dick” Duffett. After the ceremony, there will be a procession to the Canfield East Cemetery, where a second brief ceremony will honor deceased Canfield veterans. Those attending are encouraged to bring a single, nonperishable food item, which will be collected and donated to area veterans in need by the Zion Lutheran Church Veterans Food Bank.

Canfield: SAR, DAR Memorial Day Parade, 11 a.m., starts at parking lot behind Farmers Bank, 20 S. Broad St. Cook out after the parade.

Lowellville: Annual Memorial Day Mass, St. John the Baptist Cemetery, cemetery hall, Villa Marie Road, 9 a.m.

North Jackson: Brief flag-raising ceremony at 8:45 a.m. at the Vietnam Memorial at the football field. Step-off for the parade to the North Jackson Cemetery will be at 9 a.m. Joe Burnside is parade marshal; Lee Keck will be speaker.

Poland: 45th annual Memorial Day Parade and Ceremonies. Opening ceremony honoring the four chaplains at 9:15 a.m. Parade begins at American Legion Post 15, 35 Cortland Ave., at 10 a.m. Main Street Bridge Memorial Service for those lost at sea at 10:15 a.m. Services in Riverside Cemetery at 10:30 a.m.

Struthers: 8 a.m. service, Beirut Memorial-Marine Corps League; 9 a.m., service under the Korean War Bridge; 10 a.m., service at Struthers High School, 111 Euclid Blvd. Speaker Col. John P. Lloyd, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; 11 a.m., service at Lake Park Cemetery in Boardman near the flag pole. Speaker Jennifer Baun, member of the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame.

Youngstown: Smoky Hollow 60th annual Memorial Day service, 11:15 a.m., corner of Rayen Avenue and Walnut Street. Speaker is Mahoning County Treasurer Dan Yemma.

Youngstown: VFW Post 6488 and Auxiliary, Tribute to the Widows of our Departed Comrades program, 1 p.m., 2065 Coitsville-Hubbard Road (state Route 616). Keynote speaker is Minister Allan Irizarry-Graves. A light lunch will be served.

Youngstown: Catholic War Veterans Memorial Day Celebration, 11 a.m., 609 Steel St. Luncheon to follow.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Girard: Memorial Day Services, 11 a.m., Girard City Cemetery. The Rev. Rhonda Gallagher will give the invocation and benediction. Boy Scout Troop 40 will raise the flag with the national anthem played by Girard High School band. Placing of the wreath with a rifle salute, in addition to the playing of taps bugle call and “Amazing Grace.”

Lordstown: Memorial Day service, 10 a.m., Lordstown Village Cemetery.

Mineral Ridge: VFW Post 4192 Memorial Day Ceremony,

2 p.m., Kerr Cemetery, 1240 Salt Springs Road.

Southington: American Legion Post 751 Memorial Day parade beginning at the Chalker Building on state Route 305. A flag-raising begins 10:45 a.m. followed by the parade. Parade will proceed to Pinecrest Cemetery. A short ceremony and gun salute will take place at the cemetery.

Warren: Memorial Day Remembrance, 3 p.m., W.D. Packard Music Hall, 1703 Mahoning Ave. NW, south lawn band shell.

Vienna: Township Memorial Day Observation, 12:30 p.m., Mathews High School gymnasium, 4429 Warren-Sharon Road. After the program in the gym, there will be a procession to the Soldiers and Sailors Monument for the second half of the program.

MERCER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA

Mercer, Pa.: 15th annual

Mercer Memorial Day 500 Freedom Fun Run 5K from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Various activities until 1 p.m. near Courthouse Square will include an opening ceremony and reception honoring veterans, a military expo, a prayer service at the old Mercer Graveyard, music and parad