Indians pound Royals


Published: Sun, May 28, 2017 @ 5:13 p.m.

Kipnis' four hits included a homer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jason Kipnis went 4 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs, Josh Tomlin pitched his first complete game in two years and the Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 10-1 on Sunday.

Kipnis, who reached in each of his five plate appearances, hit an RBI single in the third and a solo homer in the seventh.

Austin Jackson drove in three runs for Cleveland, and Carlos Santana had three hits and two RBIs. Michael Brantley and Jose Ramirez also had three hits apiece. Tomlin (3-6) tossed a six-hitter for his first win since April 30.

