Staff report

BOARDMAN

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force and the Ohio State Highway Patrol will conduct OVI checkpoints tonight from 10 until midnight on South Avenue near Mathews Road in Boardman and from 1 to 3 a.m. on U.S. Route 224 at Marinthana in Boardman.

In addition, the task force also will conduct saturation patrols throughout the holiday weekend in various parts of Mahoning County.