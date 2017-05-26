YOUNGSTOWN — Police and AMR paramedics responded to two suspected heroin overdoses within 90 minutes of each other Thursday where both people had to be revived with Narcan.

About 9 p.m. they were called to the 200 block of Hubbard Road on the East Side, where a Windsor Street man had to be revived with the opiate antidote. When the man was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital it was discovered he had a warrant and he has a police hold on him.

About 10:15 p.m., police were called to a home in the 300 block of South Bon Air Avenue on the West Side, where a 32-year-old Old Furnace Road man was unconscious and having trouble breathing.

Paramedics administered several doses of Narcan but they failed to revive the man until they injected it directly into his shins.

The homeowner told police the man was a friend of his, who had come over to spend the night before he went to a rehabilitation facility today, but when he showed up he already appeared to be under the influence of some kind of drug before he passed out.

Reports said police found a bag of white powder which the homeowner said the man had with him. They took it so it could be tested to see what it is.