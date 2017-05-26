YOUNGSTOWN — Two churches are among the winners of the 2017 Historic Preservation Awards, which are given out annually by the Mahoning Valley Historical Society.

The awards honor the projects and people in Mahoning and Trumbull counties who take an active role in preserving historic buildings, sites, and districts.



The winners will be honored at the MVHS’s annual meeting June 20 at the Tyler Mahoning Valley History Center, 325 W. Federal St., downtown. The public is invited to attend. The cost is $32 ($28 for MVHS members). For information or to make reservations for the dinner, call 330-743-2589 or go to mahoninghistory.org.

The churches are Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica and St. Patrick Church, both of Youngstown.