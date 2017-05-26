BOARDMAN — Tom Perez, the Democratic National Committee chairman, will be in Boardman on June 9 to meet with Mahoning Valley Democrats to see why many of them voted for Republican Donald Trump and to discuss the party’s plans for 2018.

Perez will be at Wedgewood Pizza, 6200 South Ave., from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased online at go.ohiodemsorg/pizza-with-perez.

