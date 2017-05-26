COLUMBIANA — Suburban Propane, located at 2705 state Route 7, is hosting its annual Customer Appreciation Day until 4 p.m. today.

During the event, Suburban Propane is offering a 20-pound grill tank fill-up for only $10 for anyone making a $2 donation to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley.

For every $1 given, the food bank can distribute $11 worth of food to hungry people in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties.