CANFIELD — The Mahoning County Operating a Vehicle Impaired Task Force announced that two sobriety checkpoints will take place in the county on Saturday and Sunday to deter and intercept impaired drivers.
Officers will be conducting a roadside check of drivers for alcohol and drug impairment. Specific details of the checkpoints will be announced at a later time. Saturation patrols will also be conducted throughout the weekend.
