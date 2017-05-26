JOBS
Ohio man charged with making threats at Mexican restaurant


Published: Fri, May 26, 2017 @ 11:47 a.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man has been charged with ethnic intimidation after police say he walked into a Mexican restaurant and accused people of being “illegals” and threatened to kill everyone.

The Blade newspaper reports police say 37-year-old Curtis Freeman, of Toledo, made the threats Monday at a restaurant in the Toledo suburb of Oregon. Court records show he was arrested Wednesday.

Ethnic intimidation is a fifth-degree felony. Freeman is in the Lucas County Jail on a $7,500 bond.

