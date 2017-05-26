JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Ohio humane officer fired after killing baby rabbits


Published: Fri, May 26, 2017 @ 10:45 a.m.

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio humane officer has been fired after he was accused of breaching procedure in killing five baby rabbits.

A man had asked North Ridgeville police for help after he accidentally killed a rabbit with his lawnmower and then discovered five more.

The man, Sheldon Jones, says he thought the surviving animals might be taken to a shelter. Instead, he says Humane Officer Barry Accorti grabbed them, took them to his truck and quickly broke their necks.

Police say Barry Accorti was fired Wednesday, but they don’t believe he broke any laws.

Accorti spent three decades as a police officer in North Ridgeville and rejoined the department as a humane officer after his retirement. He declined to comment on his firing.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes