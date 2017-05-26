YOUNGSTOWN — Representatives from most of the police departments in Mahoning County are at Our Lady Of Mount Carmel Church this morning for the annual Fallen Officers Memorial.
The ceremony is put on by the Youngstown Police Department Fraternal Order Of Police Lodge 28 and the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office Lodge 28.
The ceremony honors 26 officers from nine departments who were killed in the line of duty dating back to 1891.
