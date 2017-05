BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BELFORD, WILIAM DUSTIN 3/2/1985 SMITH POLICE DEPT. Receiving Stolen Property



BROWN, STACEY 9/10/1992 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE FRA Suspension



CARRERA, CHAZ CONSTANTINO 10/12/1984 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE



COVAN, JUSTIN W. 5/18/1990 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Burglary

FLETCHER, MESEAN ELISE 10/2/1973 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs



GRADILLAS, CHRISTINA M 6/27/1979 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Tampering w/ Evidence



HALL, GREGORY DONNELL 7/8/1982 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Criminal Trespass



HAYNES, ANDRE TYRONE 10/15/1991 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs

HEATH, FELICA MARIE 3/24/1989 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Receiving Stolen Property



HOOD, MICHAEL ROBERT 6/11/1997 GOSHEN POLICE DEPT. Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of P.O.

KING, BRIAN P 1/17/1983 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension(Any FRA Judgement Non-Compliance)



ROMAN, ISAEL III 4/11/1987 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Probation Violation



ROSIER, DALE LEE 1/1/1987 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Domestic Violence



SHULER, TRACEY DION 9/24/1971 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Probation Violation



TARR, DENISE 12/12/1980 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Fugitive From Justice

TUTWILER, TAWANN MAURICE 7/12/1986 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Nonsupport Of Dependents

VICKERS, RANDALL 4/13/1988 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft by deception



VIERA, JASMIN MARIE 7/29/1992 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



WALKER, MARTINNETTE E 11/28/1970 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



WALTON, TAWANA A 7/13/1967 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

WEST, LISA L 7/23/1982 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ANGELI, AUSTIN 10/25/1987 5/24/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



BACHANI, JEFFREY ADAM 11/2/1992 3/3/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



BOOTH, GARY L. 12/6/1955 5/2/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



BURNS, JOHN PATRICK 9/18/1979 5/15/2017 TIME SERVED



BUTLER, MICHAEL A 1/23/1976 5/15/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



CLARK, DEMAR LAMONT SR 6/4/1984 4/21/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



CULLER, RANDY CLAY JR 8/17/1979 4/6/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



DANIELS, LAVEISHA DENISE 2/1/1973 5/22/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

DEWEESE, ROSS D 3/1/1990 4/8/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



DIGIACOMO, JOSEPH J 6/2/1987 12/3/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



DRUMMOND, DAMION MARK 5/31/1996 4/25/2017 TIME SERVED



DUNKLE, GREGORY SCOTT 11/18/1963 5/15/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



FERRELL, JAMMIE L 11/30/1984 5/25/2017 BONDED OUT



FLOYD JR., RAYMOND 7/19/1980 5/16/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



GRAHAM, JACOB THOMAS 1/7/1986 2/16/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



HASLEY, SHAWTA TROY 12/15/1995 3/16/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



HEATHCOCK, GERALD E JR 11/8/1982 5/26/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



HOOD, MICHAEL ROBERT 6/11/1997 5/26/2017 BONDED OUT



JOHNSON, ANTHONY DEWAYNE 8/27/1986 5/23/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

LANEY, ERIC S 9/3/1978 5/25/2017 CR4 SUMMONS

MCCORMICK, CRAIG JASON 7/21/1983 12/10/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



MCGARVEY, KEITH ALLEN 1/2/1967 3/27/2017 TIME SERVED



MILLER, ASHLEY N 10/12/1987 4/26/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

MULDROW, TIJUAN LAMONT 6/13/1995 5/18/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



NEGRON, LUIS A 1/11/1995 5/3/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



PANEZICH, CLIFTON J 12/25/1985 4/11/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



PERRY, NICHOLAS J 2/8/1991 5/18/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



PETERMAN, VICTOR LOURIN 11/13/1956 4/20/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



SCHMITZ, DAVID MAC KENZIE 11/15/1997 5/5/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



TAYLOR, DAVID LEE 5/21/1957 5/23/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



TAYLOR, ERIC EMANUELLE 4/24/1990 5/26/2017 NO CHARGES FILED

VEGA, JESSIE R 5/11/1993 5/24/2017 BONDED OUT

VELAZQUEZ, LEWRICA A M 5/26/1989 5/26/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



WALTON, NICOLE CARRISSA 4/20/1977 3/31/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



WATSON, LOGAN JAMES 7/24/1994 4/27/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



WEBBER, LAURI LYNN 5/2/1970 5/25/2017 NO CHARGES FILED



WOLFE, NICHOLAS LEE 11/2/1979 4/26/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY