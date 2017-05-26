YOUNGSTOWN — A man pulled over early today after he told police he was going to cash a check for his wife was taken into custody because the gun he had was reported stolen.

Reports said officers puled over a car about 12:15 a.m. driven by Eric Taylor of East Boston Avenue on East Auburndale Avenue for a broken taillight and making an improper turn.

Reports said Taylor immediately told police he had a concealed-carry permit immediately, which is what a person is supposed to do.

The permit was valid, but reports said the loaded 9mm handgun he was carrying was reported stolen out of Hubbard. Reports said Taylor told police he got the gun as a birthday present from an uncle. A records check revealed he has open suspensions on his driver's license, reports said.

Taylor faces charges of receiving stolen property and driving under suspension.