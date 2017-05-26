JOBS
$2M bond set for Warren Township man in October shooting death


Published: Fri, May 26, 2017 @ 1:00 p.m.

WARREN — Bond was set at $2 million today for Jimmy R. Stella Jr., 37, of 7th Street Southwest, accused of the Oct. 17 shooting death of Mark Cleveland, 66.

The shooting happened at Cleveland’s house on Bane Street Southwest in Warren Township, not far from where Stella lives.

Cleveland was shot in the leg while standing near a second-story window. He bled to death because the shot hit a major artery, a family member said.

Stella pleaded not guilty before Judge Andrew Logan of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

For the complete story, read Saturday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

