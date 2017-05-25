WARREN — A 34-year-old city woman said she was robbed by an armed man who entered her car while she was stopped at the intersection of Vine Avenue and Washington Street Northeast at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday

She said the man jumped into the passenger seat after reaching in and unlocking the door. He demanded “what you got” while pointing a handgun at her, she said.

He dumped out her purse in the car but found no money, then punched her in the stomach after she tried to cover up money in her shirt. She said he pulled her hand away and took the money, about $700, then ran away.

She said he was possibly in his early 20s wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and black pants with a black and white handkerchief pulled over his face.