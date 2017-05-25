JOBS
UPDATE | Libya vows to help identify 'terrorist networks'


Published: Thu, May 25, 2017 @ 1:15 p.m.

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Libya's U.N.-backed government says it is working with British authorities to identify the "terrorist networks" behind the Manchester concert bombing.

Interior Ministry Undersecretary Col. Abdulsalam Ashour condemned the attack today and said the Tripoli-based government's anti-terror force is investigating.

British officials have said the attack was by British-born Salman Abedi, 22, whose family is from Libya. Abedi's father and younger brother were arrested in Tripoli on Wednesday.

Before his arrest, the father told The Associated Press that his son was innocent.

A statement from Libya's Special Deterrent Forces claims the brother told investigators both he and Salman belonged to the Islamic State group.

The Monday night bombing killed 22 people. Abedi died in the attack.

