Trump lectures NATO members on cost sharing


Published: Thu, May 25, 2017 @ 11:06 a.m.

BRUSSELS (AP) — President Donald Trump today lectured members of the NATO alliance to pay their fair share on defense during a ceremony at NATO headquarters.

Trump says NATO members must "finally contribute their fair share" and meet their obligations.

The president has been urging NATO leaders to live up to a 2011 decision to increase spending on defense to 2 percent of GDP by 2024.

Trump says 23 of the 28 member nations are not paying what they should and he says it's "not fair" to the people of the United States. He says many of these nations owe "massive" amounts of money from previous years.

The president spoke as the other NATO leaders looked on.

