WARREN — A Trumbull County grand jury today indicted Jimmy R. Stella Jr., 37, of 7th Street Southwest, on a murder charge in the Oct. 17 shooting death of Mark Cleveland, 66, of Bane Street Southwest in Warren Township.

Stella has been in the county jail since February, when he was arrested on numerous other charges related to an assault on his wife.

Those charges were two counts of felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping, one count of domestic violence and two counts of being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm.

In the homicide case, Cleveland was standing near a second-floor window of his home south of Warren, looking out, when he was hit in the leg by gunfire early Oct. 17. He died when the shot hit a major artery, a family member said.

