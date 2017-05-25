JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Prosecutors review Ohio TV reporter’s confrontation with woman


Published: Thu, May 25, 2017 @ 11:15 a.m.

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — Prosecutors in Ohio are reviewing surveillance video of a confrontation between a television news reporter and a woman who kicked him as he tried to interview her.

The Chronicle Telegram reports the woman called 911 Monday to say she had kicked a reporter in the knee because he was holding a microphone in her car and wouldn’t let her close the door.

The reporter, WOIO-TV’s Carl Monday, was trying to interview the woman at a gas station in Elyria, believing her to be involved in an online scam. The woman said Monday had stuck a camera in her face and grabbed her arm in an “aggressive” way.

Police asked prosecutors to review the case. No charges have been filed.

Monday did not respond to requests for comment.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes