BOARDMAN

La France Cleaners is accepting donations of dresses and formal wear at its Boardman, Canfield and Glenwood Ave. locations through June.

They will clean and do minor repairs at no charge.

La France is a corporate sponsor of Kyrsten’s Kloset. It is named in honor of Sarah Studer’s 14-year-old sister who was struck and killed by a drunk driver in 2003 while crossing the road.

Kyrsten’s Kloset allows customers to choose, try on and take home the dresses at no cost. The only requirement is customers must sign a prom promise not to drink and drive.

For information, call Sarah Studer at 330-261-5947 or visit Kyrsten’s Kloset on Facebook.