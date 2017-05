YOUNGSTOWN — A woman who was found slumped over inside a closet in a home in the 200 block of East Avondale Avenue died of an overdose, city police said.

The woman was found at about 3:50 p.m. by neighbors after her two children were running around the neighborhood naked.

The father of the children showed up with tears on his face.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Vindy.com for updates.