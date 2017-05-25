JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Pair indicted in OD death of 9-year-old boy


Published: Thu, May 25, 2017 @ 3:24 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The mother of a 9-year-old boy who died the day after Christmas of a cocaine overdose and her boyfriend were indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Raenell Allen, 39 and Kevin Gamble, 40, both of Midland Avenue, face three counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of corrupting another with drugs and endangering children.

Allen's son, Marcus Lee, died at Akron Children's Hospital Dec. 26. An autopsy found he died of a massive cocaine overdose.

Marcus was in the care of his mother at her house when he became ill.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes