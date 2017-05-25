YOUNGSTOWN — The mother of a 9-year-old boy who died the day after Christmas of a cocaine overdose and her boyfriend were indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Raenell Allen, 39 and Kevin Gamble, 40, both of Midland Avenue, face three counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of corrupting another with drugs and endangering children.

Allen's son, Marcus Lee, died at Akron Children's Hospital Dec. 26. An autopsy found he died of a massive cocaine overdose.

Marcus was in the care of his mother at her house when he became ill.