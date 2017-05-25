LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Police in Pennsylvania have arrested a man they say drove a car involved in a hit-and-run crash with a school bus that injured more than a dozen people.

One first-grader was ejected from the bus and seriously injured.

James Irvin III, 46, was arraigned Wednesday on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges related to the May 17 crash.

Irvin’s driver’s license was suspended in 2004.

Police say he tried to pass two tractor-trailers but hit one of their escort vehicles. That vehicle then sideswiped the oncoming bus, which tipped over after hitting one of the tractor trailers.

The bus was transporting 14 Lancaster Mennonite students from Chester County.

Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman says the 6-year-old boy who was ejected is improving but remains hospitalized.

A message seeking comment from Irvin wasn’t immediately returned today.