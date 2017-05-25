JOBS
Ohio tornadoes damage businesses, interrupt graduation


Published: Thu, May 25, 2017 @ 1:51 p.m.

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — Tornadoes that swept through southwest Ohio tossed drainage pipes through the glass windows of a motorcycle shop and heavily damaged a handful of homes.

Authorities say there are no reports of serious injuries from the storm Wednesday night.

Suspected tornado damage was reported in Clark, Greene and Miami counties.

Some of the heaviest damage was in the community of Park Layne just northeast of Dayton where a gas station was destroyed

At least four mobile homes and the motorcycle dealership also were damaged in that area.

The storm also disrupted a Xenia High School’s graduation at Wright State University’s basketball arena.

Students were told to move off the floor and away from a large scoreboard that hangs overhead.

