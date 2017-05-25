YOUNGSTOWN

A new restaurant will open on the first floor of the Wick Building in downtown come September.

Ryan Sheridan, owner of Braking Point Recovery in Austintown and recent purchaser of the Gallagher Building, announced he is opening the new restaurant. He made the announcement at the Downtown Youngstown Partnership meeting that took place on Thursday evening at the main library in Youngstown.

The Cove at Wick will have an industrial coastal feel to it with a fresh menu, Sheridan said.

"I wanted something that felt like you were on vacation," Sheridan said. "It's going to be something different."

Sheridan said the Gallagher Building reconstruction is now in the financing phase. He hopes to have the building completed with more than 20 apartment units, a restaurant and three store fronts by early next year.