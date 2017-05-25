JOBS
« News Home

Michael Johnson gets 16 years in prison for attacks on two women


Published: Thu, May 25, 2017 @ 2:11 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A man who was convicted of attacks on two women within days of each other last year was sentenced to 16 years in prison today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Lou D'Apolito handed down the sentences on attempted murder to Michael Johnson, 38, of Tod Lane, who was convicted of attempted murder for beating a woman almost to death March 27, 2016, at her Worthington Avenue home, and felonious assault for stabbing and beating another woman three days later who has multiple sclerosis.

Johnson is appealing his attempted-murder conviction and did not the address the court before sentencing.

For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

