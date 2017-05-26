JOBS
Mentor school board says no to Colaluca


Published: Thu, May 25, 2017 @ 9:28 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN

The Mentor Board of Education voted against appointing Vince Colaluca to the position of superintendent at a special board meeting tonight, according to the News-Herald.

This comes on the heels of a Mentor Public Schools press release issued last night saying that Colaluca would be appointed superintendent at tonight’s meeting.

Colaluca has been superintendent of the Austintown Schools since 2009. The board of education granted him a three-year contract extension in December.

