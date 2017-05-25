YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County Engineer Patrick T. Ginnetti has a simple message for motorists who will be traveling on Meridian Road for the foreseeable future: Be patient and slow down.

“There’s going to be a lot of congestion and a lot of delays,” Ginnetti said, referring to the second of a three-phase improvement project to Meridian Road that’s slated to begin in late June or early July.

Chagrin Valley Paving Inc. of Chagrin Falls was awarded the $1,583,837 contract for this leg of the project, which is a joint effort with the city of Youngstown, and will entail repaving Meridian Road between Canfield Road (state Route 62) in Cornersburg and Mahoning Avenue, Ginnetti noted during today’s county commissioners’ meeting.

