LORDSTOWN — Production of the Chevrolet Cruze at the General Motors Lordstown Assembly Complex will be down for an additional week in July and one week in September.

"General Motors has learned from their past and they've adjusted to how they've run their business to build cars for the field supply to demand," said Robert Morales, president of United Auto Workers Local 1714.

The plant has a scheduled two-week vacation and now three weeks of extended shutdown in July. The extended shutdown and down week in September is to align supply with demand. Members were informed today of the added weeks.

"Everything is subject to change," Morales said.

In March, the plant was down for three weeks for the same reason as compact cars are falling in the shadows of sport utility vehicles and trucks.

The plant lost its third shift in January because of the shift away from compact cars.

Last week, union members were informed that a scheduled slowdown of the assembly line in July had been prevented after the United Auto Workers met with the company. The slowdown would have led to hundreds of layoffs.