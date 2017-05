BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ANGELI, AUSTIN 10/25/1987 GOSHEN POLICE DEPT. Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments



BARNES, LAKISHA L 3/16/1986 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possessing Criminal Tools



BRIAN, KAYLA 7/7/1991 GOSHEN POLICE DEPT. Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments



GRADILLAS, CHRISTINA M 6/27/1979 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Tampering w/ Evidence



HAYNES, ANDRE TYRONE 10/15/1991 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs

MCKNIGHT, JEROME M 2/4/1985 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Promote Prostitution



PASCO, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL 9/4/1976 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs



PRIETO, DOMANICE L 6/11/1985 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Failure To Reinstate License



SHEETS, JAMES J 5/7/1986 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



TRIPLETT, WESLEY T 6/6/1986 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Arrest Of Probationer



VARKONYI, JOSEPH E 10/25/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs



WALKER, MARTINNETTE E 11/28/1970 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



WEST, LISA L 7/23/1982 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)



WILLIAMS, KHAYREE CIONDRE 9/4/1996 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Carrying Concealed Weapons

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ALLEN, LOUIS C 7/14/1979 4/4/2017 BONDED OUT



BAKO, CHRISTIE D 10/7/1977 5/20/2017 BONDED OUT



BROWN, STEVEN HOWARD 12/17/1983 5/4/2017 TIME SERVED



BURNS, JOHN PATRICK 9/18/1979 5/15/2017 TIME SERVED



CLARK, DEMAR LAMONT SR 6/4/1984 4/21/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

CROSS, C'QUAN CHARLES 8/4/1995 5/23/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

DEWEESE, ROSS D 3/1/1990 4/8/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

DRUMMOND, DAMION MARK 5/31/1996 4/25/2017 TIME SERVED



DUNKLE, GREGORY SCOTT 11/18/1963 5/15/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



GREGORY, VICTORIA 7/13/1982 5/19/2017 BONDED OUT

HARRISS, AUSTIN MICHAEL 11/11/1997 4/24/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



HASLEY, SHAWTA TROY 12/15/1995 3/16/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



HERIOT, JUAN LYDELL 6/26/1975 5/18/2017 BONDED OUT



JOHNSON, KENDALL PARIUCE JR 3/24/1990 5/23/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



LANEY, ERIC S 9/3/1978 5/25/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



MCLELLAND, THOMAS ARCHIBALD 2/18/1956 5/24/2017 BONDED OUT



MULDROW, TIJUAN LAMONT 6/13/1995 5/18/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



NUNEZ, KEITH 8/19/1988 5/19/2017 TIME SERVED



OTERO, CHRISTIAN MANUEL 7/17/1992 4/21/2017 BONDED OUT



PAGE, KENNETH CARDEL 12/1/1955 5/23/2017 BONDED OUT

PERRY, ANDREA A 5/7/1990 9/30/2016 TIME SERVED



REESE, HOLLIE CHRISTINE 1/7/1990 4/27/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



SNYDER, MATTHEW KOLEMAN 4/10/1990 5/24/2017 CR4 SUMMONS



SOLOMAN, JOSEPH 7/17/1990 5/22/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



VEGA, JESSIE R 5/11/1993 5/24/2017 BONDED OUT



VITUCCI, ANELISA NICOLE 10/14/1997 5/23/2017 BONDED OUT

WALTON, NICOLE CARRISSA 4/20/1977 3/31/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



WATSON, LOGAN JAMES 7/24/1994 4/27/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



WEBBER, LAURI LYNN 5/2/1970 5/25/2017 NO CHARGES FILED

WHITE, MARQUES L 8/1/1986 4/14/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY