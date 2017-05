— LeBron James scored 20 points, Deron Williams added 14 and Kevin Love had 12 as the Cavaliers built a 75-57 halftime lead over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Kyrie Irving added 11 points for Cleveland, which can clinch a third straight NBA Finals appearance with a victory tonight.

Avery Bradley led the Celtics with 19 points in the first half.