JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Farmers Trust Co. names new president


Published: Thu, May 25, 2017 @ 11:00 a.m.

CANFIELD — Farmers Trust Co. announced today the appointment of David Dastoli as president of the company, effective June 1.

Dastoli will now lead the trust company’s operations, services and management of more than $1 billion in trust assets for clients throughout a nine-county footprint in Northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania.

Dastoli joined Farmers Trust in March 2012 as a senior portfolio manager. Since then, he has been promoted to chief investment officer in April 2014 and most recently to interim president in April.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes