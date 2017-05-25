CANFIELD — Farmers Trust Co. announced today the appointment of David Dastoli as president of the company, effective June 1.

Dastoli will now lead the trust company’s operations, services and management of more than $1 billion in trust assets for clients throughout a nine-county footprint in Northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania.

Dastoli joined Farmers Trust in March 2012 as a senior portfolio manager. Since then, he has been promoted to chief investment officer in April 2014 and most recently to interim president in April.