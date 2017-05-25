EAST PALESTINE — An East Palestine man won $100,000 by matching all five numbers in Tuesday’s Rolling Cash 5 Ohio Lottery jackpot.

After mandatory federal and state taxes totaling 29 percent, Davis receives $71,000. Davis used auto pick, buying the ticket from Gorby’s.

Located at 368 N. Market St., in East Palestine, Gorby’s receives a $500 selling bonus. Gorby’s is not new to selling a top prize-winning Rolling Cash 5 ticket. The retailer sold a $439,000 Rolling Cash 5 ticket on Sept. 13, 2014.

