— LeBron James passed Michael Jordan to become the NBA's all-time leading playoff scorer during the third quarter of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals.

James has 35 points for the Cavaliers, who lead the Boston Celtics 109-74 and appear on their way to a third consecutive NBA Finals appearance against the Golden State Warriors.

James' four 3-pointers gave him 319 moved him into third place all-time in the playoffs, ahead of Manu Ginobili. Only Ray Allen (385) and Reggie Miller (320) have more.

Kyrie Irving has 24 points, Kevin Love has 15 and Deron Williams has 14.

Avery Bradley leads Boston with 23 points.