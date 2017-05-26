JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

After three quarters: Cavaliers 109, Celtics 74


Published: Thu, May 25, 2017 @ 10:31 p.m.

BOSTON — LeBron James passed Michael Jordan to become the NBA's all-time leading playoff scorer during the third quarter of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals.

James has 35 points for the Cavaliers, who lead the Boston Celtics 109-74 and appear on their way to a third consecutive NBA Finals appearance against the Golden State Warriors.

James' four 3-pointers gave him 319 moved him into third place all-time in the playoffs, ahead of Manu Ginobili. Only Ray Allen (385) and Reggie Miller (320) have more.

Kyrie Irving has 24 points, Kevin Love has 15 and Deron Williams has 14.

Avery Bradley leads Boston with 23 points.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes