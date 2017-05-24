JOBS
YSU has annual Reading of the Names ceremony in 90 minutes


Published: Wed, May 24, 2017 @ 10:00 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University has its annual Reading of the Names ceremony, remembering YSU employees and students who died while on active military duty, at 11:30 a.m. today in the south lobby of Beeghy Center on campus.

The university's annual Armed Forces Appreciation Luncheon will follow in the north lobby of Beeghly. The luncheon, by invitation only, is designed to recognize veterans and active-duty service men and women who are YSU employees or YSU students, as well as family members of YSU employees who have served or are serving in the military.

