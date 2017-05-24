YOUNGSTOWN — A West Evergreen Avenue man who was wanted on a warrant resisted efforts Tuesday to be taken into custody after he flipped his car in an accident at Gibson and Indianola avenues on the South Side.

Reports said Delvin Williams, was one of two drivers whose cars flipped over about 7 p.m. When police found out he had a warrant on a traffic charge, he refused to allow himself to be handcuffed. When he was finally cuffed, he became dead weight as officers tried to place him in a cruiser.

Williams was taken to the Mahoning County jail.