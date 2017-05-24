WARREN — For the third consecutive year, Kent State University at Trumbull sponsored "Excite to Write," an essay-writing contest for area high-school juniors, seniors, and honor students.

Students submitted their nonfiction pieces in one of two categories: short submissions (short essays and narrative assignments), approximately 700-1000 words, and long submissions (research papers), approximately 1000 words.

Jared Bedlion of Maplewood High School was the short-submission winner, and Mary Lynn Chan Einfalt of Liberty High School was the winner in the long-submission category.

They, their parents and teachers will be honored at 3:30 p.m. today at the Commons are, located in the Classroom/Administration Building.