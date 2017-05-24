JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Writing contest winners honored today at KSU-Trumbull


Published: Wed, May 24, 2017 @ 10:26 a.m.

WARREN — For the third consecutive year, Kent State University at Trumbull sponsored "Excite to Write," an essay-writing contest for area high-school juniors, seniors, and honor students.

Students submitted their nonfiction pieces in one of two categories: short submissions (short essays and narrative assignments), approximately 700-1000 words, and long submissions (research papers), approximately 1000 words.

Jared Bedlion of Maplewood High School was the short-submission winner, and Mary Lynn Chan Einfalt of Liberty High School was the winner in the long-submission category.

They, their parents and teachers will be honored at 3:30 p.m. today at the Commons are, located in the Classroom/Administration Building.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes