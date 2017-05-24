AUSTINTOWN — A Warren woman told police she started engaging in prostitution because she couldn't find a job, according to a report.

Officers responded to an ad on an online classified site posted by someone claiming to be "Jayla" which read, "Tired of fake, boring girls? ... Let me spoil you with my playful personality."

The person responding to officers provided a list of services ranging from $70 to 170, and asked officers to meet her at a Dehoff Drive address. Officers also received a picture.

Officers were met by Brianna Reno, 23, of Warren, who was placed under arrest for soliciting and possession of criminal tools. Reno told police she has been engaged in prostitution for two years because she couldn't find a job. There were 90 ads with her poster ID posted on the classified site since January 2017.