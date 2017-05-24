JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Wilberforce University announces layoffs, pay cuts to handle debt


Published: Wed, May 24, 2017 @ 10:20 a.m.

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (AP) — One of the country's oldest historically black private colleges is laying off workers and imposing steep pay cuts in an ongoing struggle to survive.

Wilberforce University cut $750,000 from its payroll last year, but the president of the small Ohio school says that's not enough to deal with large debts that threaten the college's existence. The school is preparing for a visit from its accrediting body, which will review issues including debt management.

The Dayton Daily News reports university president Herman Felton told alumni last week staffers will see at least 20 percent pay cuts, though he promised his own salary would be reduced by even more.

Declining attendance had threatened to close the school in 2014, but enrollment in November 2015 rose 85 percent to 650 students.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes