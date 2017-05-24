PITTSBURGH (AP) — Half of the new jury pool being questioned today in Bill Cosby's sex-assault case said they've formed an opinion on his guilt or innocence, while one knows Cosby or his family.

Eleven jurors have been chosen this week for the case starting June 5 in suburban Philadelphia. Those who have opinions aren't necessarily disqualified if they convince the judge they can put that aside and focus on the evidence.

Cosby's lawyers have complained about prosecutors striking two black women since only one black has made it onto the panel.

The judge is not yet convinced that shows a pattern of race bias. Six of the 15 blacks dismissed from the jury pool summoned Monday were tossed based on their initial questionnaires. Others were sent home after being questioned individually about various problems or conflicts. Several had relatives who were crime victims, one had an ill spouse and one man said he had no one to watch his dog.

The lawyers, appearing weary by the end of the day Tuesday, followed the judge's lead and let him go.

The hunt was on today for a 12th juror and six alternates. A new pool of about 93 people was brought in and surveyed through a show of hands.

One-third said they were more likely to believe police testimony, nearly one-fourth had been convicted of a crime, and nearly one-fifth said someone close to them had been sexually assaulted.