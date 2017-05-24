LONDON (AP) — The bombing suspect's father and two of his brothers have been arrested in England and Libya in connection with the attack, which killed 22 and injured dozens others.

No one has been charged.

The British government also says a national minute of silence will be observed on Thursday to remember those who died or were affected by Monday's bombing at a Manchester arena.

The silence will take place at 11 a.m. local time. Officials also said that flags will remain at half-mast on government buildings until Thursday evening.

Britain's political parties say they plan to resume campaigning Friday for the June 8 general election after putting campaign events on hold to show respect to bombing victims.