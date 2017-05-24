JOBS
Suspect in Ohio house fire that killed 7 is denied bond


Published: Wed, May 24, 2017 @ 11:12 a.m.

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man accused of setting a house fire that killed seven of his neighbors has been denied bond at his first court appearance.

Fifty-eight-year-old Stanley Ford appeared in court in Akron today. He had one charge of aggravated arson and seven charges of aggravated murder read out to him.

The judge denied bond to Ford, citing potential risks to the community. Charges could be amended so that Ford faces the death penalty.

Police arrested Ford on Tuesday. He's accused of setting a fire on May 15 that killed a couple and five children.

Investigators aren't discussing a possible motive or what led them to Ford.

A public defender was appointed to represent Ford. Ford is due back in court Thursday.

