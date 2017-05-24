STRUTHERS

City council has revised the rules for parking on West Wilson Street — again.

Street parking is now prohibited only on the north side of West Wilson between 5th and 8th streets.

The new parking rules take effect immediately and will remain in effect for 60 days. Typically, city council approves an ordinance after three readings at three separate meetings, but council instead voted Wednesday to fast-track the legislation.

Before the 60-day trial period expires, council plans to decide whether to enact the rules for West Wilson Street as a permanent ordinance.

At city council’s request, the police department conducted a traffic study of the area in 2016. That study recommended curtailing street parking in some form, such as via restricted hours or a ban for one or both sides of the street.

Initially, council voted to ban parking on both sides of West Wilson between 5th and 8th Streets. Council members revised that ban earlier this spring to target only the north side. The amended version, however, only remained in effect for a 60-day trial period that expired April 30.

As a result, angry West Wilson Street residents flooded a May 10 council meeting to express their displeasure at what they described as overly-restrictive parking.

Dennis Reed, a West Wilson Street resident, said Wednesday he was pleased with council’s decision to revert back to allowing parking on the south side of the street.

Mayor Terry Stocker described the latest ordinance as the best possible compromise.

“Half a loaf of bread is better than no loaf.” Stocker said.