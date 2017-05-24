JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

South Dakota girl with cancer prevented from graduating


Published: Wed, May 24, 2017 @ 1:49 p.m.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A western South Dakota high school won't allow a student who has brain cancer to walk at graduation because she is six credits short of being able to officially graduate.

The Rapid City Journal reports 17-year-old Meredith Erck wasn't sure whether she would live to see graduation day.

The Central High School student had colon cancer before she was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2015. Between surgeries and recovery, she couldn't complete all her classes on time.

Rapid City school district officials said in a statement her participation without credit completion "diminishes the accomplishments of the graduates."

Meredith is expected to finish her remaining credits before the end of the next academic year.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes