Senior at Kent State awarded scholarship


Published: Wed, May 24, 2017 @ 9:28 a.m.

photo

SALEM

Nancy Mackey, a senior at Kent State University at Salem, recently received the Ohio Nursery and Landscape Association scholarship. Her award was one of 17 across the state. She is working toward a bachelor’s degree in horticulture with an emphasis in landscape design.

The ONLA scholarships are given each year to Ohio green industry students based on academic achievement, school involvement, extracurricular activities and an interest in horticulture.

