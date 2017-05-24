JOBS
President Trump says meeting with Pope Francis was 'honor'


Published: Wed, May 24, 2017 @ 9:14 a.m.

VATICAN CITY (AP) — President Donald Trump says meeting with Pope Francis was the "honor of a lifetime."

Trump tweeted today a private meeting with the pontiff at the Vatican leaves him "more determined than ever to pursue PEACE in our world."

Trump met with Francis today for a half-hour. The president and pope have a contentious history, but appeared on good terms after their conversation.

Trump will soon be leaving Rome, en route to Brussels for meetings with NATO leaders.

The president has spent the week traveling to holy Muslim, Jewish and Christian sites during his first official trip abroad.

