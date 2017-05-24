BRUSSELS (AP) — President Donald Trump arrived in Brussels today ahead of meetings with NATO leaders.

Trump was harshly critical of NATO as a candidate, declaring the military alliance "obsolete." He's also criticized member countries for not following NATO guidelines to spend at least 2 percent of their gross domestic product on defense.

The president has been similarly critical of Brussels, the Belgian capital that is home to both the NATO and European Union headquarters. After the city's recent struggles with terrorism, Trump called Brussels a "hellhole."

Brussels is Trump's fourth stop on his maiden overseas tour. His fifth and final stop will be Sicily, where he'll meet with the leaders of the Group of 7 wealthy nations.