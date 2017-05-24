JOBS
Pa. man convicted of teen selfie death appeals sentence


Published: Wed, May 24, 2017 @ 11:20 a.m.

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A lawyer for a 19-year-old Pennsylvania man convicted of shooting a friend and then posing for a selfie with the dying teen has appealed his sentence.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports the attorney for Maxwell Morton, of Jeannette, filed an appeal Tuesday asking a judge to impose a lesser sentence than the to 15 to 30 years in prison she issued last week.

Defense attorney Pat Thomassey says the “court did not give appropriate weight to the defendant’s overwhelming remorse and regret regarding the accidental shooting of his friend.”

Morton was convicted in February of third-degree murder for the 2015 shooting of 16-year-old Ryan Mangan.

He said he and Mangan were playing with a handgun and he thought it wasn’t loaded when he pointed it at Mangan and pulled the trigger.

