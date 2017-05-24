JOBS
Ohio officer hospitalized after touching illegal substance


Published: Wed, May 24, 2017 @ 11:05 a.m.

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio police officer is recovering after touching what authorities say is a suspected drug during a narcotics-related traffic stop.

Officials say the Cincinnati police officer felt light headed after touching the substance Tuesday.

The officer was treated at a hospital. Police will test the substance to determine what it is.

A police officer in East Liverpool in eastern Ohio accidentally overdosed last week when he touched the powerful opioid fentanyl on his shirt during a drug arrest.

A Cincinnati police union official says potent street drugs are more dangerous for both addicts and the first responders.

